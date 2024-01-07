Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.96. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 123,008 shares trading hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

