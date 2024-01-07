Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.96. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 123,008 shares trading hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
