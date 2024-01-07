Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 79,277 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

