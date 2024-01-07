Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Wolfe Research reiterated their underperform rating on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.71. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 5,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

