XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $4.00. XBiotech shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 20,719 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

