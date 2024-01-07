Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

