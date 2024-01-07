Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xerox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

