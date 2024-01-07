Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Raised to $42.00 at JMP Securities

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Xometry has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,458 shares of company stock worth $830,857 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xometry by 72.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.