XR Securities LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TNA stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,018,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $46.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.