XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,688 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 936,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

