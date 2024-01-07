XR Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 accounts for 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. XR Securities LLC owned 0.50% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UDOW remained flat at $72.85 on Friday. 3,841,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

