XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.3% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $374.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,720. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $377.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average of $348.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

