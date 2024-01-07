Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) versus Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Critical Comparison

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Snap alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.60 billion 5.92 -$1.43 billion ($0.86) -19.24 Yandex $715.32 billion 0.01 $561.10 million $0.99 19.13

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Snap has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Snap and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 14 5 0 2.09 Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.67%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Yandex.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -29.99% -44.24% -14.35% Yandex 4.25% 4.82% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Yandex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yandex beats Snap on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Yandex

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.