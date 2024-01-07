Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TH. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 484,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,663. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 68.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

