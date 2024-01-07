Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 7,600 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 523.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 541.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,535 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 382.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 587.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 478,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 533,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,345. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

