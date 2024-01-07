Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.12. 219,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.