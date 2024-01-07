Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.
Insider Activity at Eagle Materials
In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eagle Materials Stock Performance
Shares of EXP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.12. 219,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.
Eagle Materials Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
