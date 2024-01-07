Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $612,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 630,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.