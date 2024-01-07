Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $287,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,262 shares of company stock worth $8,499,489. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

