Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $739,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SPSC traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.66 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 0.82.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
