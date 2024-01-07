Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $269,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $7,606,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 199,577 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 148,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,278. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

