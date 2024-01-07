Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $272,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $13,291,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $167,930,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 837.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.44. 329,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

