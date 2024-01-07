Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $298,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 56.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.59. 266,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,745. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $107.19 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.56. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

