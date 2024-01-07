Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 0.0 %

RGEN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 336,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,205. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.