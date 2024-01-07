Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.
Genpact Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 1,405,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.
Genpact Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
