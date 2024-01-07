Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.