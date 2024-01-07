Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 83,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.