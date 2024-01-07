Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,350 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. 2,251,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,304. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

