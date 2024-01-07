Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 567 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.47. 164,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

