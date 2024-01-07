Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 760 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after acquiring an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.69. 651,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,152. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.