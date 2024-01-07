Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $324,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 24.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Camtek by 117.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.59.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

