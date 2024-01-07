Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.76. 225,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

