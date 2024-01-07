Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $102.77. 1,404,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,122. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

