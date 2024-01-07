Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,428,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

