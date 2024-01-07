Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 9,093,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,350. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

