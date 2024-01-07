Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $252.69 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.