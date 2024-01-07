Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys 150,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for 5.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Alcoa worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alcoa by 92.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

