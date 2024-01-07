Zenyatta Capital Management LP Has $4.25 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.15. 762,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $284.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

