Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $2.77 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $95.65. 2,534,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,035. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.