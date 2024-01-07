Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New $955,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 0.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after buying an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 1,759,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

