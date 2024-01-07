Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases 85,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 17,833,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,099,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

