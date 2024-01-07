Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $230.08. 1,571,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

