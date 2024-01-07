Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Pinterest makes up 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,932 shares of company stock worth $4,323,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,705. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

