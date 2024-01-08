100,022 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 190.6% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $70.13. 89,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,515. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

View Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.