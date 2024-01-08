12,420 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 931,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 428,326 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $94.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

