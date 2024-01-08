126,754 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 14.08% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of BGLD stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,939 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

