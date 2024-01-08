190,277 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. 632,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,679. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

