19,666 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBI. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

