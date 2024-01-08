2,730 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,243. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

