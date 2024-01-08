4,231,665 Shares in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,231,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,451,000. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 18.61% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. 178,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,768. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

