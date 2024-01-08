44,862 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

POCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 57,289 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $458.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

