53,775 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,392. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.42.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.